Ardmore’s Aiden Manning signs with Murray State College

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -Signing day at Ardmore High School for soccer standout Aiden Manning. She is headed just down the road to Murray State to continue her playing career. Manning has been a great player at the high school level and she is excited to make the next step.

“I feel really excited about it,” said Manning. “I practiced with the girls back in September. When I did, I felt really comfortable with them.”

