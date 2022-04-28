Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Local librarian responds to Texas county banning books

Earlier this week a lawsuit was filed in federal district court in a county in Texas, after the county government banned more than 17,000 online books from the
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Earlier this week a lawsuit was filed in federal district court in a county in Texas, after the county government banned more than 17,000 online books from the public library system.

According to Katherin Chiarello, one of the lawyers in this case, The Llano County government officials, claim to be on a hunt to remove “pornographic” materials.

Sherman Public Library Services Administrator, Melissa Eason, said she believes this goes against our First Amendment rights.

“We want people to think for themselves to be critical thinkers you don’t want a government to tell you what to think,” Eason said.

Some of the books banned in the public library system, are award winning books.

Chiarlello said even books that are not nationally acclaimed should not be banned because of their content or viewpoint.

“Is it truly pornography, is it truly something so offensive or is it something that you believe differently,” Eason said.

Eason said libraries have policies in place for problems like these.

“In our policies we say that we don’t act as parent for the child it is up to the parents to determine what their child can and can’t read we will not.. We won’t step in for that so if a child comes in and checks something out that is, the parents has gotten them a card and they have allowed them to be here so we check the book out to them,” Eason said.

One mom said public libraries should have the right to have any genre of books.

“In the public library I think should be pretty wide open and in a way the library has to compete to against the information that is available on the internet so just because you’re banning it from the library doesn’t mean it’s not readily available in other places,” Brown said.

The Texas Library Association gave News 12 the following statement when asked about banning books:

“It’s very sad to see this issue impacting our Texas communities in such a major way. Ultimately, the ones who are being impacted the most by these book bans are our children. Removing these books in these volumes is denying our children their First Amendment rights and denying them access to materials that could have a significant impact on their lives and education. "

“You know you need a variety of perspectives I guess is what I’m saying you know one group might have one perspective on things and another a different perspective and I think all should be available so we don’t lose our history and past because once it’s gone how do we regain that information so I think I’m more for more information being available and then each person making an educated decision,” Brown said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail Lt. Arrested
Fannin Co. jail lieutenant arrested for DWI in Collin Co.
Three men and one juvenile were arrested after a shooting in Hugo Tuesday afternoon.
3 men, 1 juvenile arrested after Hugo shooting
One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Texoma Pkwy Tuesday night
Driver identified in fatal Sherman motorcycle crash
A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

What you need to know before you head to the lake this summer
What you need to know before you head to the lake this summer
WE HAD A BRIEF RESPITE IN HIGH GAS PRICES, BUT THAT'S OVER AND WE'RE BACK TO SEEING THOSE SPIKES.
GAS PRICE HIKE CONTINUES
Sherman Student Council put on a drunk driving demonstration one week before prom as a sobering...
Sherman High School puts on Shattered Dreams demonstration
A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
Nearly 350 Special Olympics athletes participated in Whitesboro ISD’s Special Olympics track...
Whitesboro High School hosts Special Olympics event