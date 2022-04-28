Oklahoma legislators investigating Swadley’s deal with state

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives announced they’ve now formed an investigative committee to join the state’s investigation of a well-known restaurateur’s ties to the tourism department.

Those restaurant contracts were terminated by the state for suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices.

In Thursday morning’s press conference, Oklahoma representative Ryan Martinez announced the investigative committee plans to figure out where each and every dollar given to Foggy Bottom Kitchens was spent.

In a press release, Martinez said the contract between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and Foggy Bottom Kitchens “reeks from top to bottom.”

KXII took a closer look at that contract, which gave the restaurant twenty two hundred thousand dollars to buy equipment, renovate and rebrand buildings, and stated if the restaurants were in the red at the end of each year, the state would reimburse them up to a million dollars.

When the fire marshal investigated the restaurant’s buildings two years ago, owner Brent Swadley told an agent “This is bigger than you, and there are more politics at play here than you could ever understand... Governor Stitt reached out to me to put my restaurants in his state parks,” Fox 25 reported.

When asked if the committee plans to speak to Governor Stitt, Martinez said they will go where the evidence leads them.

“We’re gonna start digging into it and if it leads us down that path then we will have that conversation,” Martinez said.

Stitt said he welcomes the legislature to “join” him in protecting taxpayers and shining a light on corruption.

He also stated he has called for more audits than any other government in history.

The house isn’t the only one who’s investigating right now. OSBI stated Thursday that their investigation is “well under way,” and that they’re also following every lead wherever it takes them.

Martinez said the house committee hasn’t spoken with OSBI about their investigation because it’s the legislators’ job to protect taxpayer money.

“The people of Oklahoma deserve to have faith in this agency,” Martinez said. “And I don’t think that people can have faith in the tourism agency with this cloud hanging over it. So we need to get to the bottom of it, solve the problem, make sure it never happens again.”

The house states that quite a few whistleblowers reached out to them already, but they’d love to talk to more.

OSBI asked that anyone with information contact 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.