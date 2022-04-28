A Pair of Lions sign with Murray State College

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -It was signing day over at Durant High School for a pair of Lions. Walker Redman and Daniel Holley are heading to Murray State College to join the Aggies shooting team. They’re excited about joining the Aggies.

”It feels pretty good after all the years of shooting and practice I feel like it’s finally paying off and it’s going to be fun,” said Daniel Holley.

”Durant has prepared me for this because Mr. Adams has practiced and worked with us a lot,” said Walker Redman. “I feel like that’s how we got so good at what we do.”

