Plainview’s Jaxon Shirley and Dax Price sign letters of intent

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -Signing day at Plainview High School. Two star football players are headed to the Saturday gridiron. Jaxon Shirley is going to head up to Saint Ambrose University up in Iowa to continue his playing career. He has been a great player for the Indians team.

Dax Price is headed to Galluadet University to play college football. Dax has been a great player. He is hearing impaired. Galluadet specializes in serving the hearing impaired and they are getting one great football player.

“I really liked their community,” said Price. “I really wanted to be a part of the deaf community. That’s what made me choose to go there.”

“It’s every kids dream to get to go play collegiate sports,” said Shirley. “I get to live that dream out, which a lot of people don’t get to do. It’s beyond exciting, the chance for me to go and do that.”

