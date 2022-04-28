Sherman ISD announces new health science program

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD launched a new program called Pathways in Technology and Early College High School, or P-TECH, giving students the chance to jump into a career immediately after high school.

The district says the idea came from a need they saw right here in Texoma.

“There’s a need for a lot of health care workers, everything from entry-level nurses all the way up to registered nurses and doctors,” said Dr. Tamy Smalskas, the assistant superintendent of student support and engagement at Sherman ISD.

Now the district is hoping to fill the vacancies with bearcats.

“As a result of that, we decided that we wanted to develop a program where our students by the time they graduate high school, not only are they going to be afforded an opportunity to be interviewed with our local industries that have partnered with us but they will have a number of certifications and licenses to make them marketable in that job field,” said Smalskas.

P-TECH will give students the chance to earn an associate’s degree while completing their high school diploma.

By the time they graduate, they could have multiple certifications in everything from phlebotomy to becoming a certified medical assistant without paying a penny.

“It really helps our community and helps us is that our students are prepared to enter into the workforce when they finish high school,” said Smalskas.

The district said this would provide another post-graduation route for students who may not choose college.

“We have to offer this program to students that may typically not be able to afford going to college or university, students who may be at risk for dropping out,” said Smalskas.

SISD expects P-TECH to begin in the 2023-2024 school year.

In four years, they plan for more than 120 students to be enrolled and be among the first to help solve the Texoma health care worker shortage.

Sherman ISD partnered with Grayson College, TMC, Wilson N, Jones, Baylor Scott and White, and Carrus Health on this program.

The goal is for students to receive job interviews and priority consideration at these health care facilities when they graduate.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.