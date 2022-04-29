Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes

A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.(Denison Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.

65-year-old James Edward Stewart is charged with trafficking of a person, and sexual assault of a child.

Detectives said when Stewart was arrested they also found meth in his pockets.

Stewart is a local musician who regularly played at bars in Sherman, Denison, and Durant areas.

Stewart is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

NEWS RELEASE 🚨 A Denison man is now in custody for multiple warrants related to the sexual assault of a child. Denison...

Posted by Denison Texas Police Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
A Sherman man was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sherman man indicted on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon
Jail Lt. Arrested
Fannin Co. jail lieutenant arrested for DWI in Collin Co.
Two men are in custody after deputies said they led them on a multi-town chase.
Two men arrested after leading Grayson County deputies on pursuit

Latest News

One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county
One injured in Grayson County crash
AJ’s Ice Hut had their opening day Saturday, located at the Denison Food Truck Park off...
New snow cone stand opens in Downtown Denison
Back again Saturday, the Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival had Downtown Denison packed....
Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival returns to Denison
Whitesboro High School hosts Special Olympics event