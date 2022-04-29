Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
65-year-old James Edward Stewart is charged with trafficking of a person, and sexual assault of a child.
Detectives said when Stewart was arrested they also found meth in his pockets.
Stewart is a local musician who regularly played at bars in Sherman, Denison, and Durant areas.
Stewart is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
