Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.

65-year-old James Edward Stewart is charged with trafficking of a person, and sexual assault of a child.

Detectives said when Stewart was arrested they also found meth in his pockets.

Stewart is a local musician who regularly played at bars in Sherman, Denison, and Durant areas.

Stewart is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

NEWS RELEASE 🚨 A Denison man is now in custody for multiple warrants related to the sexual assault of a child. Denison... Posted by Denison Texas Police Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

