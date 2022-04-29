Texoma Local
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on private property, east of Clayton, off of State Highway 144.

OHP said 21-year-old Chase A. Pyron was driving a UTV and went around a curve too fast.

Pyron’s passenger, 24-year-old Dalton James Farrell was flown to St. Francis, and died from his injuries on April 26, 2022.

Pyron was taken to Pushmataha Hospital and is in stable condition.

OHP said seatbelts were equipped but not in use.

Whitesboro High School hosts Special Olympics event