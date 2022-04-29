Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Storms Return Later Tonight, Active Week Ahead

This includes multiple days of severe weather and heavy, but beneficial rainfall.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brian Briggs
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re off to a near seasonal start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s. Some clouds have returned so far, and clouds are expected to increase through the day today.

As we say hello to May, we jump right into a very active pattern. Virtually all of next week looks active, with 4 potential days of severe weather and heavy, but beneficial rain on the way.

Storms will enter the picture late tonight, with multiple rounds continuing through Friday.

Tonight & Monday’s risks are fairly low for Texoma, posing a wind and hail threat. The days we really need to pay attention to are Wednesday and Thursday.

After all is said and done, some of us could see over half a foot of rain (or more). The good news is, this will fall over the span of a week, so it will have time to soak into the ground, for the most part at least. There will still be a threat for some localized flooding as storms are likely to train over the same locations.

We are hitting the peak of our severe weather season, and we’re going to feel it next week. Make sure to have a plan in place; know where to take shelter if a warning is issued, have an emergency kit and have multiple ways of getting warnings. Be sure to also stay updated with the latest forecast.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Sunday: Increasing clouds

Sunday evening: 60% Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall possible

Monday: 80% Rain/thunderstorms

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool

Wednesday: 60% Showers, storms, severe possible

Thursday: 60% Showers, storms, severe possible

Friday: Decreasing clouds

Brian Briggs

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail Lt. Arrested
Fannin Co. jail lieutenant arrested for DWI in Collin Co.
A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes
A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
Two men are in custody after deputies said they led them on a multi-town chase.
Two men arrested after leading Grayson County deputies on pursuit
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home