Storms Return Later Tonight, Active Week Ahead

We’re off to a near seasonal start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s. Some clouds have returned so far, and clouds are expected to increase through the day today.

As we say hello to May, we jump right into a very active pattern. Virtually all of next week looks active, with 4 potential days of severe weather and heavy, but beneficial rain on the way.

Storms will enter the picture late tonight, with multiple rounds continuing through Friday.

Tonight & Monday’s risks are fairly low for Texoma, posing a wind and hail threat. The days we really need to pay attention to are Wednesday and Thursday.

After all is said and done, some of us could see over half a foot of rain (or more). The good news is, this will fall over the span of a week, so it will have time to soak into the ground, for the most part at least. There will still be a threat for some localized flooding as storms are likely to train over the same locations.

We are hitting the peak of our severe weather season, and we’re going to feel it next week. Make sure to have a plan in place; know where to take shelter if a warning is issued, have an emergency kit and have multiple ways of getting warnings. Be sure to also stay updated with the latest forecast.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Sunday: Increasing clouds

Sunday evening: 60% Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall possible

Monday: 80% Rain/thunderstorms

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool

Wednesday: 60% Showers, storms, severe possible

Thursday: 60% Showers, storms, severe possible

Friday: Decreasing clouds

Brian Briggs

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.