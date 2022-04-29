Texoma Local
Sherman High School puts on Shattered Dreams demonstration

By Emily Tabar
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman High School put on a demonstration Friday morning to warn students of the dangers and consequences of drunk driving. We want to remind our viewers that this was a staged presentation and no one was actually injured.

“It’s just a good fit for the kids to see what could happen with drinking and driving, texting on phones, and what could really happen in a real scenario,” said Heath Wester, Chief of Sherman ISD Police.

Sherman Student Council put on a drunk driving demonstration with the help of parents and faculty, Sherman fire, police and others.

“We care about each other and the fact that our students wanted to do this for each other and for the future bearcats that are coming onto the campus and to the high school, it means the world to us. It means that we’re building bearcats in the right way,” said Jenifer Politi, Principal of Sherman High School.

The CDC reports that everyday 29 people in the U.S. die in drunk driving crashes. In Texas, TxDOT says one person dies every 8 hours and 31 minutes.

Student council put this on one week before prom as a sobering reminder to be responsible for your actions.

“One of our crash victims is one of my best friends, and during the whole process of recording videos and trying to put the blood on, I mean I’ve cried a couple times. It’s been a process,” said Ian Majoobi, Sherman High School Student Body President.

Recordings showed the staged drunk drivers in the court process and the victims taken by helicopter and hearse.

“Definitely going outside and seeing the bodies in the car, that definitely is going to stick with me cause that’s, when you see something like that you don’t forget it,” said Sherman High School senior, Bre’Shawn Williams.

“You can’t just put on a set of drunk goggles and see how it’s like being drunk, but you get to see the other point of view how parents, friends like people you care about have been affected by this,” said Sherman High School senior, Haven Baldridge.

Something students say will stay with them forever.

“It shows you how serious this can be,” said Baldridge.

“We don’t need young lives to stop before they even begin,” said Williams.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

