Sherman man indicted on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon

A Sherman man was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A Sherman man was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sherman police said Fernando Santos drove his truck into the side of a house knocking a dresser onto a child, who was inside the home, back in February of 2022.

Officers said no one in the home was seriously injured.

Police said Santos was found down the road in his truck, and that he also hit a fire hydrant after driving away from the scene.

