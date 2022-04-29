Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Spider Bites

TMC Medical Minutes-Spider Bites
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes
A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
A Sherman man was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sherman man indicted on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon
Jail Lt. Arrested
Fannin Co. jail lieutenant arrested for DWI in Collin Co.
Two men are in custody after deputies said they led them on a multi-town chase.
Two men arrested after leading Grayson County deputies on pursuit

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Spider Bites
TMC Medical Minutes-Care for the Caregiver
TMC Medical Minutes-Care for the Caregiver
TMC Medical Minutes-Osteoarthritis