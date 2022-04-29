Whitesboro High School hosts Special Olympics event

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Nearly 350 Special Olympics athletes participated in Whitesboro ISD’s Special Olympics track and field events Friday.

The events included shotput, races, long jumps, javelin throws and more.

With the help of sponsorships and donations from local businesses from around Grayson County, student volunteers were able to put on the field day for athletes ages 5 to 22.

“We practice a lot,” said Johnny-Ray Richie, who won a medal in the 100 yard dash event and also participated in the shot put. “I threw it real far and got first place.”

The athletes were from Pottsboro, Whitesboro, Sherman, Denison, Melissa, Gunter, Van Alstyne and all over Grayson County and in addition to winning medals, made plenty of friends throughout the day.

“Just to see the smiles on these kids faces at the end of the day makes all of the work and everything that they’ve worked for this year worth it,” said Lachell St. John, Whitesboro High School structured teaching teacher. “It’s a typical track meet, but it’s just our students here today. We have bounce houses, snow cones, just a fun day for everybody.”

Student volunteers helped cheer on the kids and assited them in participating in the events.

“Seeing their smiles just brightens our day and giving them high fives and cheering them on,” said Maddie Luton a junior.

For the athletes themselves, participating means more than a medal.

“I’m seeing a lot of people and being myself and being confident I can do this,” said Wyatt Crawley, who won a medal in the shotput and 100 meter dash. “It shows you can puts your best effort into this and do what you can do best.”

