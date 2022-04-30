Ardmore fighter wins title belt, opens kick boxing gym in hometown

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A local fighter recently brought a championship belt back to Ardmore and is now working to share his experience with the community.

By the time Eddie Sims turned 30 he had never fought competitively but when he saw a post on Facebook looking for someone to fill in in an upcoming fight he took the chance.

“It was pretty much a spur of the moment thing,” said Sims. “I just seen the post, I reacted to it and 24 hours later I was in the ring.”

Sims went the distance and ultimately lost the fight, but gained a new passion.

He’s been in the ring ever since, moving up in the ranks and competing at higher and higher levels.

His hard work paid off when another fighter dropped out of a title fight in Minnesota and he was asked to fill in.

“I don’t turn anything down so I went ahead and took that,” Sims said. I was going up there anyways so I might as well bring back a belt with me.”

That’s exactly what he did winning the fight and bringing the ignite super welterweight title back to his hometown of Ardmore.

But that’s not all he’s brought to Ardmore.

After 8 month of training at Edmonds Killer Bees Kickboxing Gym Sims opened his own location alongside his wife, Leah, in his hometown.

“Its a good workout mentally physically,” Leah said. “And if you have someone that’s looking to compete in it it’ll help push them it’ll help push them to follow their dreams.”

The gym offers classes for fighters of all ages and experiences including kids as young as four years old.

“Few weeks into classes we have parents coming up to us saying how their teachers have seen a difference in them in a few weeks asking what they’ve been doing what’s changed in them,” said Sims. “So we think this is pretty good for discipline.”

Alongside teaching Sims is still pursuing his dream of becoming a professional fighter.

To sign up for classes visit the Killer Bees Ardmore gym at 320 North Commerce or go to their Facebook page for more information.

