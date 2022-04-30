Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Couple cashes $66.9M lottery prize after buying tickets since first date

A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the...
A Minnesota couple with a long history of playing the lottery finally got lucky, becoming the state’s latest jackpot winners.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials with the Minnesota Lottery say the state’s latest lottery winners have a love story that is now worth millions.

The winning couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, cashed in nearly a $70 million prize earlier this month.

The couple told lottery officials they went on their first date back in 1990 when they went out for pizza and purchased their first scratch tickets together.

Lottery representatives say “Ms. Lottery Winner” has been playing the same lottery numbers for several years since, while changing only select numbers a couple of times.

Luckily, she did have a ticket for the April 12 Mega Millions drawing and recognized the winning numbers instantly: 2-8-14-20-31, Mega Ball 17.

“Thank goodness! If I had seen those numbers and I didn’t have a ticket...” she is quoted by the Minnesota Lottery.

The couple selected the cash option with the winning ticket worth approximately $66.9 million before required tax withholdings, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

After a couple of hours of sleep and re-checking their ticket, the two did go to work, as usual, the next day.

But they quickly started planning their future plans and told lottery officials they would like to purchase a house, a car and travel.

Officials said this was Minnesota’s first Mega Millions jackpot winner since that state joined the game in 2010.

The winning ticket was purchased at Holiday Stationstores. The business earned a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail Lt. Arrested
Fannin Co. jail lieutenant arrested for DWI in Collin Co.
A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes
A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
Two men are in custody after deputies said they led them on a multi-town chase.
Two men arrested after leading Grayson County deputies on pursuit
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county
One injured in Grayson County crash
School officials in New York are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class...
Teacher under fire for cotton, handcuffs in class on slavery
AJ’s Ice Hut had their opening day Saturday, located at the Denison Food Truck Park off...
New snow cone stand opens in Downtown Denison