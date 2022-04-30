GAS PRICE HIKE CONTINUES

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -We had a brief respite in high gas prices, but that’s over and we’re back to seeing those spikes. Almost overnight, gas at the pump has increased to $3.99 a gallon… and diesel is at its all time high. Luke Armstrong, resident of Tiger Town says he is “disappointed in the state we’ve come to.”

Brad Douglass, the CEO of Douglass distributing informed KXII that these increases are due to the European Union cutting ties with Russia and ultimately boycotting Russian oil. While the increase of fuel will affect many Americans. The price increase of diesel specifically, will be hurting owned and operated semi-trailer trucks who pay for their own fuel. This in return, could have an effect on the price and distribution of goods.

Stuart Cartar, a local to the area, will not be surprised if we see an increase in the grocery stores. “Well if you’re trying to get a Snickers bar, it might be more than 99 cents... it might be a dollar and a quarter. You know? You never know” (Cartar).

While the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine are still lingering, this leave many people wondering... how long will this affect us? Well with summer approaching, you may have to cut back on summer travel. “We may not see these prices going down anytime soon” (Douglass).

However, there are some ways you can reduce the consumption of gas: avoid idling, accelerate and brake steadily, and reduce any heavy weight in the vehicle.

