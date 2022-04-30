Texoma Local
Gas prices hit $4 in Texoma again

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -We had a brief respite in high gas prices, but that’s over and we’re back to seeing those spikes.

Almost overnight, gas at the pump has increased to $3.99 a gallon and diesel is at its all time high.

Luke Armstrong, resident of Tigertown says he is disappointed in the state we’ve come to.

Brad Douglass, the CEO of Douglass Distributing, said that these increases are due to the European Union cutting ties with Russia and ultimately boycotting Russian oil.

While the increase of fuel will affect many Americans, the price increase of diesel specifically will be hurting owned and operated semi-trailer trucks who pay for their own fuel. This in return, could have an effect on the price and distribution of goods.

While the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine are still lingering, this leave many people wondering how long will this affect us. With summer approaching, you may have to cut back on summer travel.

“We may not see these prices going down anytime soon,” Douglass said.

However, there are some ways you can reduce the consumption of gas

-avoid idling

-accelerate and brake steadily

-and reduce any heavy weight in the vehicle.

