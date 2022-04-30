Texoma Local
Grayson’s JT Smith sets home run record

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson Softball team is once again rolling toward the post-season. A big reason for that has been the continued great play of JT Smith, who has really become one of the greatest players in program history. In fact, last week she became Grayson’s all-time home run leader. Put that with her post-season success and it’s been quite a run for this Vikings’ slugger.

”I mean I’m not trying to hit a home run,” said Smith. “I’m just trying to see a ball, see it big and hit it through the fence and if it goes over the fence then that’s even better for me. Honestly base hits just the goal and the home runs just come with it I guess.”

