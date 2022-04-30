Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters

Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.(Portland Maine Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine said a driver decided to pay them an unexpected visit late Friday night.

The Portland Maine Police Department reports a 26-year-old female driver drove through the department’s garage, went across a pedestrian plaza and then got her vehicle stuck on a set of stairs.

A 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department garage, across our pedestrian plaza and then tried to...

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Police said the woman told them she was following her GPS instructions, but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. The 26-year-old was issued a summons for operating under the influence.

Officers said everyone was fortunate that the driver didn’t strike anyone in the incident and urged others not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail Lt. Arrested
Fannin Co. jail lieutenant arrested for DWI in Collin Co.
A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes
A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
Two men are in custody after deputies said they led them on a multi-town chase.
Two men arrested after leading Grayson County deputies on pursuit
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county
One injured in Grayson County crash
School officials in New York are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class...
Teacher under fire for cotton, handcuffs in class on slavery
AJ’s Ice Hut had their opening day Saturday, located at the Denison Food Truck Park off...
New snow cone stand opens in Downtown Denison