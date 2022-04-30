Texoma Local
What you need to know before you head to the lake this summer

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT
LAKE TEXOMA, Texas (KXII) - Lake season is fast approaching, but for Texas Game Wardens, May 1st marks the official water safety season.

“Probably make sure you have enough life jackets for everybody on board, no drinking and driving, make sure if you go out you know all the boat safety stuff on your boat make sure you have fire extinguishers, all your life jackets, your whistles, all the stuff the Game Wardens are looking for,” said Casey Alexander, local Lake Texoma enjoyer.

Texas Game Warden, Daron Blackerby, said Lake Texoma had five to six boat crashes or drowning last summer.

“If we can reduce that number that’d be great, like I said, if everybody that goes out there is safe and has a good time, we definitely don’t want to keep you from having a good time but just do it in a safe manor foreshore,” Blackerby said.

So, News 12 went to the people, for their tips about staying safe on the water.

“Well I think one of the most important things is the use of alcohol when you’re boating it’s so important that, you’re out on the water you’re driving a boat just like you’re driving a car and you put yourself at danger you put others at danger and too many times people get over intoxicated and unfortunately accidents happen,” said Ronnie Coufal, a local lake goer.

Just like driving a car, the legal limit to operate a boat is .08.

Boating while intoxicated is legally equivalent to driving while intoxicated.

It’s a Class B misdemeanor but if there are prior convictions, it can be a Class A.

“Even though people don’t realize that they’re out here having fun that they can be arrested for boating while intoxicated,” Blackerby said.

Another thing to keep in mind, life jackets.

“The boat just has to have the correct number for the passengers on board, however a jetski or a personal watercraft the operator has to be wearing a life jacket and so does the passenger,” Blackerby said.

If you’re 14-years-old, or older, you don’t have to wear a life jacket on a boat, but if you are 13-years-old, or younger, you are required by law to buckle up, and if you don’t, it is considered a Class C misdemeanor which could cost you up to $500.

Game Wardens say the lake is much more fun, when everyone is safe.

“Love being out of the water I hope everybody enjoys the summer and really have a great time and stay safe,” Coufal said.

