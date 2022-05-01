Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say

Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old brother.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOKOMO, Ind. (Gray News) – Police in Indiana have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the death of the boy’s 17-year-old brother.

Police with the Kokomo Police Department said in a release they responded on April 30 to the report of someone who had been shot.

When they arrived, they said they found the 17-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told officers his 14-year-old brother had shot him and ran from the area.

The 17-year-old was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis where police say he died from his injuries.

Police located the 14-year-old about a mile from the scene where they took him into custody.

He was taken to the Kinsey Youth Center and booked for murder.

A judge can determine if children as young as 12 should be tried as adults for murder, according to Indiana law.

Teens ages 16 or 17 who are accused of murder are automatically tried as adults.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county
One injured in Grayson County crash
A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes
A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
It happened on Eisenhower Parkway near South Fannin Avenue just after 2:00 Sunday morning.
Denison fatal crash Sunday morning
A Sherman man was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sherman man indicted on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Latest News

Police say 52-year-old Marcos Sandoval was fatally shot in what is believed to be a random and...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man walking his dog
Police in Texas arrested a man suspected of killing a 52-year-old father in Los Angeles for no...
Man accused of randomly shooting dogwalker, leaving him to die
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame
The Five Star Ranch and Pet Resort held their annual farmers and artesian market in Howe.
Annual farmers market returns to Howe
Florida Department of Corrections Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald...
Fla. prison guards accused of beating inmate to death