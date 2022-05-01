Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival returns to Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Back again Saturday, the Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival had Downtown Denison packed. If you couldn’t make it, here’s what you may have missed.

John Henry “Doc” Holliday was a gambler, gunfighter and dentist in the late 1800s. He brought his dental practice to Denison for a brief time.

“The building is likely not here. We think it was by the railroad tracks, a hotel. And he practiced out of the hotel,” said Donna Dow, director of Denison Main Street.

Now the namesake of the annual springtime wild west fest in the Texoma town, to remember him and the early days of Denison.

The festival featured period music and costumes, demonstrations that drew in large crowds.

“We try to provide a lot of free activities. There’s free wagon rides this year and there’s also a lot of free children’s activities,” said Dow.

And like any festival, foot traffic for small businesses.

“Our businesses do well today. And we tried to design the festival so that they could. You know to keep the cars on the streets where they could you know just feel like it was a great shopping day as well,” said Dow.

Dozens of stands set up shop down Main Street.

“All these little booths you see set up, they’re all small entrepreneurs and they bring stuff and everybody enjoys it. They come from all over the country and come and visit with us and see what we got,” said Casie Partridge who owns Casie’s Corner in Bonham.

Partridge said it’s opportunities like the Doc Holliday Festival that helps them bring customers back to their business.

“We come out and we visit with people and then they wind up coming to see us during the weekday when we’re open. We just mingle with everybody, its a pretty day and get to know a lot of people firsthand,” said Partridge.

If you missed this year’s festival, it’ll return next year on the last Saturday of April.

