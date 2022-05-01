Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

ECU-SOSU Baseball Highlights

ECU-SOSU Baseball Highlights
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECU-SOSU Baseball Highlights

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail Lt. Arrested
Fannin Co. jail lieutenant arrested for DWI in Collin Co.
A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes
A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
Two men are in custody after deputies said they led them on a multi-town chase.
Two men arrested after leading Grayson County deputies on pursuit
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

Three 'Roos earn All-Conference Honors
Three ‘Roos earn All-Conference Honors
Three 'Roos earn All-Conference Honors
Three 'Roos earn All-Conference Honors
Hill College-Grayson Softball Highlights
Hill College-Grayson Softball Highlights
Trinity-Austin College Baseball Highlights
Trinity-Austin College Baseball Highlights