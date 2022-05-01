Get out and get moving: Ardmore yoga studio hosts AcroYoga at Central Park

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Southern Oklahoma yoga studio is getting out of the studio, and into the sunshine.

Sunday morning in Ardmore, Adventure Yoga held a free AcroYoga class at Central Park.

Yoga instructor Joshua Coates said they’re a family studio. You can bring a friend, bring your kids, or just come by yourself and meet new friends.

“Our community kinda comes together,” Coates said. “You get that human interaction of touch, and then you’re also saying ‘I trust you to hold me up in the air,’ or ‘I trust that you’re not just going to drop me,’ and you have to communicate with that.”

He said that’s important, especially after COVID.

“A lot of that interaction that you had with people has been lost,” Coates said. The isolationism that’s kind of happened has really made people feel worse. You’ve increased stress, and out here today we’re doing AcroYoga with a partner, or an opportunity to make a new friend.”

Adventure Yoga is for all ages and all skill levels.

“A lot of times all that you see are the really finished, nice looking poses,” Coates said. “You don’t see the crashes or the frustration that kinda comes through it. but that’s kind of life, too. Building and working through that. But it’s fun.”

And they do more than just yoga in the park, they also lead yoga hiking trips, Sunset Yoga, and paddleboard yoga.

“You may think ‘What a challenge,’ but we always try to take people one step at a time. First we’ll teach you how to paddle on the board and be comfortable with that. And then we go through a bunch of yoga moves. And a lot of the time, that calming effect of being out on the water will anchor in. You get that chance to just escape for a minute.”

Learn more on Facebook at @AdventureYogaArdmore.

