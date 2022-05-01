New snow cone stand opens in Downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Just in time for the summer season, a new snow cone stand debuted in Downtown Denison Saturday.

AJ’s Ice Hut had their opening day Saturday, located at the Denison Food Truck Park off Crawford Street.

They feature dozens of flavors, with sugar free options and toppings.

Something the Dawson family said they’ve wanted to do for a while and jumped at the opportunity this year.

“So myself and my sister-in-law Ariel, I work for Denison ISD, she works for Denison ISD, our husbands are involved, our in-laws are involved, everybody’s involved. So it’s definitely a family affair,” said owner, Jennifer Dawson.

Until summer they’re open Friday through Sunday. Then when school lets out, they’ll be open Tuesday through Sunday. As far as closing for the season, they said that all depends on how many people want snow cones in December. Find their hours and more information here.

