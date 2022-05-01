Texoma Local
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash

By KXII Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person flown to a local hospital after a crash in Atoka County.

According to Troopers the crash happened around 9 pm Friday evening on Oklahoma State Highway 3 near Double Springs Road.

Troopers say a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup was driving on the highway when it drifted off the roadway for over 800 feet before coming to a stop.

the driver, a 48-year-old woman from Hartshorne was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in stable condition with internal injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

