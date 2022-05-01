One injured in Grayson County crash
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county.
According to Gunter firefighters it happened early around midnight Friday morning at Hwy 289 and Sharp Road near Gunter.
Firefighters found a vehicle off the road with one passenger still inside.
The passenger was taken to a local hospital and admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.
