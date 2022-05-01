Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One injured in Grayson County crash

One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county
One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county(Gunter fire)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county.

According to Gunter firefighters it happened early around midnight Friday morning at Hwy 289 and Sharp Road near Gunter.

Firefighters found a vehicle off the road with one passenger still inside.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital and admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail Lt. Arrested
Fannin Co. jail lieutenant arrested for DWI in Collin Co.
A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes
A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
Two men are in custody after deputies said they led them on a multi-town chase.
Two men arrested after leading Grayson County deputies on pursuit
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
AJ’s Ice Hut had their opening day Saturday, located at the Denison Food Truck Park off...
New snow cone stand opens in Downtown Denison
Back again Saturday, the Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival had Downtown Denison packed....
Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival returns to Denison
Whitesboro High School hosts Special Olympics event