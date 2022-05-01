One injured in Grayson County crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county.

According to Gunter firefighters it happened early around midnight Friday morning at Hwy 289 and Sharp Road near Gunter.

Firefighters found a vehicle off the road with one passenger still inside.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital and admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

