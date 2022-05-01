Texoma Local
Several Rounds of Storms This Week: First Batch Arrives Late Tonight

There’s a small chance of severe weather, but mainly beneficial rainfall in the late-night/Monday morning hours.
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
After a very outdoor-friendly weekend, we’re moving into an unsettled weather pattern typical for early May. This means several shots of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday.

Storms gathering strength over west Texas will move northeastward overnight and reach Texoma skies between 1 a.m and sunrise (west to east). Rain chances are high at 80%, but the potential for severe weather is low. Isolated strong winds or quarter size hail pockets mainly west of I-35 are possible, tornado threat is near zero. Heavy rainfall is more likely and amounts of over an inch are possible in some areas.

Storms end Monday morning and it should be a dry and windy afternoon. Another round of late-night storms should arrive Monday night/Tuesday along a cold front. The cold front “reverses course” as a warm front Wednesday, keeping showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Wednesday has a higher potential for severe weather if the dry line becomes active. Finally, a stronger front sweeps through Thursday, ending the chance of rain.

Right now, next weekend looks nice for mom, but a little on the hot side for Mother’s Day with highs near 90.

Overnight: 80% Thunderstorms

Monday: rain ends morning, windy and warm afternoon

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler

Wednesday: 40% Storms, severe possible

Wednesday night: 80% Rain/thunderstorms, heavy rainfall

Thursday: Rain ends, decreasing clouds by afternoon

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny and rather hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

