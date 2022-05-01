Three ‘Roos earn All-Conference Honors

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (KXII) -Austin College Softball had several athletes earn All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Honors. Former Collinsville Carrie Johnson and Bonham alum Joli Kirkpatrick earned 2nd team All-Conference. Prairiland’s Lizzy Preston was named All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Johnson led the team with a .367 batting average. Kirkpatrick finished with 15-RBI’s as freshman, and Preston hit a team high four triples.

