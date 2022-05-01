Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say

A community is mourning the loss of two children who were killed after being trapped in a house fire in Texas. (SOURCE: KPRC)
By Bill Barajas
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) – Two children were killed in a horrific house fire in Texas early Sunday.

Neighbors in Galveston said they tried to save the children, but police told them to stop because it was too dangerous.

Cellphone video shows the flames bursting from an upstairs window.

Firefighters on the ground were seen battling the blaze.

James Rodgers’ house is connected to the burning home. He said the children inside were family members.

“They were my cousin and niece,” he said. “Logan and Jade.”

Fire officials say calls for the fire came in at about 2:30 a.m.

The children and their father were inside the home at the time. The dad was able to get out, but the children were stuck inside.

A neighbor who asked to be left anonymous said they scrambled to get the word out.

“One of my friends went and tried to crawl up there to get into the window,” they said. “The police told him to get down and he got down.”

Their worst fear was confirmed when they say the mom made it back home a short time later.

“She made it about 20 minutes later and I could just tell the way she was screaming, it wasn’t good news,” the neighbor said.

Veronica von Blon, a nearby neighbor, said the entire community is heartbroken, with the family in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

“You see something like this and it’s just so sad,” von Blon said. “It really is sad.”

It is unclear right now what ignited the fire.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county
One injured in Grayson County crash
A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes
A Durant man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County on Saturday.
Durant man dead after UTV crash in Pushmataha County
It happened on Eisenhower Parkway near South Fannin Avenue just after 2:00 Sunday morning.
Denison fatal crash Sunday morning
A Sherman man was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Sherman man indicted on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Latest News

Police say 52-year-old Marcos Sandoval was fatally shot in what is believed to be a random and...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man walking his dog
Police in Texas arrested a man suspected of killing a 52-year-old father in Los Angeles for no...
Man accused of randomly shooting dogwalker, leaving him to die
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame
The Five Star Ranch and Pet Resort held their annual farmers and artesian market in Howe.
Annual farmers market returns to Howe
Florida Department of Corrections Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald...
Fla. prison guards accused of beating inmate to death