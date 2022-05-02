Texoma Local
Annual farmers market returns to Howe

By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Local farmers market are back and in full swing with the beautiful spring weather we’ve been having.

The Five Star Ranch and Pet Resort held their annual farmers and artesian market in Howe.

Hundreds came to check out the dozens of vendors selling produce, clothing, fresh food and to listen to music Sunday afternoon.

Other shoppers like Gina Centore said they wanted to encourage the small businesses that set up shop.

“I’m here today to support my daughter in law. She just started a business, always sunny spray tan out of Melissa, to get the word out there and give out the business cards and I think it’s great. I go to them all the time. I go to the one’s in Anna, in Melissa and I see some of the same vendors all over the place, so it kind of makes them like a family to you,” said Centore.

While the Howe farmers market only happens once a year, many of the local vendors said they travel to other’s all spring and summer.

Denison plans to celebrate their opening day on May 14th.

Sherman has theirs every Saturday.

