Ardmore city commissioners deciding on mutual aid agreement with Chickasaw Nation

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore city commissioners will vote on a mutual aid agreement with the Chickasaw Nation Monday evening.

when a disaster strikes... it’s always better to have plans already in place.

The Chickasaw Nation and City of Ardmore want to allow resources and staff from each administration to help each other during emergencies, without having to make phone calls and sign papers for permission.

Ardmore city manager Kevin Boatright said a vote for this agreement is a vote to cut through the red tape proactively, rather than waiting until something bad has happened.

“You know every second counts,” Boatright said. “And sometimes people calling to get permission to either activate a body of personnel or to bring on a piece of equipment in somebody else’s jurisdiction, sometimes you really don’t have time for that. so having these kind of agreements signed and agreed upon beforehand, just in case is always a very good idea.”

It’s nothing new for Ardmore or the Chickasaw Nation, the agreement just makes what they already do official.

“We all live in the same community,” Boatright said. “So kinda having these agreements recognized and agreed upon beforehand is never a bad idea,”

Boatright said Ardmore already cooperates with the Chickasaw nation all the time on things like construction projects with public works.

Since the McGirt decision, Ardmore and Lighthorse police have worked together daily.

Even in disasters, like the asphalt plant explosion last summer.

“So many things happened so fast,” Boatright said. “And it was on such a large scale. A lot of people came and said ‘What can we do to help.’”

The agreement would be effective for two years.

