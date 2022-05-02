Construction to temporarily close Canyon Creek at FM 1417

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Department of Transportation officials announced on Monday that the intersection at Canyon Creek Drive on the east side of FM 1417 in Sherman will close temporarily.

According to TxDOT, the closure is expected to begin on May 9, and won’t affect the west side of that intersection.

Officials said this closure is part of the original plans for the reconstruction of FM 1417 presented during the public hearing process and is required to complete work on the intersection of Cypress Grove and FM 1417.

Motorists westbound on Canyon Creek Drive who wish to access FM 1417 can turn left onto Monte Cristo Drive, then turn right onto Lamberth Road and then proceed onto FM 1417 to reach their destinations.

Motorists on FM 1417 who wish to access Canyon Creek Drive should turn east onto Lamberth Road, and then turn left onto Canyon Creek Drive.

Through traffic on FM 1417 will not be affected by the closure, officials noted.

Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure is in effect.

The closure is expected to last about three weeks, depending on the weather.

