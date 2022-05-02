In custody death reported at Cooke County Jail

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - An inmate in solitary isolation at the Cooke County Jail died Sunday afternoon.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Kevin Patrick Cantwell, of Gainesville, was found laying on the floor and unresponsive by jail staff at approximately 3:35 p.m., when jail staff were conducting their routine observations of inmates.

According to a press release by the sheriffs office, jail staff began CPR on Cantwell while Cooke County EMS arrived.

Cantwell was transported to North Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jody Henry.

The sheriffs office said there were no suspicious circumstances, however, as is customary, the Texas Rangers were notified and will be conducting an investigation along with assistance from the Cooke County Criminal Investigative Division.

Cantwell had been arrested by the Gainesville Police Department on April 9, 2022 for a DWI and placed in the Cooke County Jail. His bond had been set at $75,000.

