Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

In custody death reported at Cooke County Jail

An inmate in solitary isolation at the Cooke County Jail died Sunday afternoon.
An inmate in solitary isolation at the Cooke County Jail died Sunday afternoon.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - An inmate in solitary isolation at the Cooke County Jail died Sunday afternoon.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Kevin Patrick Cantwell, of Gainesville, was found laying on the floor and unresponsive by jail staff at approximately 3:35 p.m., when jail staff were conducting their routine observations of inmates.

According to a press release by the sheriffs office, jail staff began CPR on Cantwell while Cooke County EMS arrived.

Cantwell was transported to North Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jody Henry.

The sheriffs office said there were no suspicious circumstances, however, as is customary, the Texas Rangers were notified and will be conducting an investigation along with assistance from the Cooke County Criminal Investigative Division.

Cantwell had been arrested by the Gainesville Police Department on April 9, 2022 for a DWI and placed in the Cooke County Jail. His bond had been set at $75,000.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Eisenhower Parkway near South Fannin Avenue just after 2:00 Sunday morning.
Woman ejected, killed in crash in Denison
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
A Sanger man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for his third DWI conviction.
Sanger man gets 34 years in prison after third DWI
A Dallas man was arrested for trafficking cocaine in Love County.
Dallas man arrested in Love Co. for cocaine trafficking
Fatal Love County crash Sunday morning

Latest News

Monday night Sherman City Council took the next steps in making major improvements to its water...
Sherman working toward water system improvements
Local nonprofit organization holds fundraiser event
Grand Central Station holds spring fundraising event
Pedestrian identified in Gordonville hit and run over the weekend
Pedestrian in Gordonville hit and run identified
Ardmore city commissioners will vote on a mutual aid agreement with the Chickasaw Nation Monday...
Ardmore city commissioners deciding on mutual aid agreement with Chickasaw Nation
Machinery and construction crews at the Woodmen Circle Home marked a methodic ending on Monday...
Families remember Woodmen Circle’s legacy as demolition begins