Dallas man arrested in Love Co. for cocaine trafficking

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Dallas man was arrested for trafficking cocaine in Love County.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Thomas Anthony Mansour was arrested on April 27, 2022 by the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department with more than 20 grams of cocaine.

Court documents show Mansour is facing additional charges for possessing a firearm in commission of a felony, and for bringing contraband, cocaine, into the Love County Jail.

Mansour is being held on a $150,000 bond.

