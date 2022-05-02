Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Emergency responders are searching for a teen who went missing while swimming in the Red River on Sunday.
According to Rock Creek Public Schools, the missing swimmer is a senior at Rock Creek High School.
Rock Creek Schools said additional counseling resources are available to students.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
