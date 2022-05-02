Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Emergency responders are searching for a teen who went missing while swimming in the Red River on Sunday.

According to Rock Creek Public Schools, the missing swimmer is a senior at Rock Creek High School.

Rock Creek Schools said additional counseling resources are available to students.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

