Fatal Love County crash Sunday morning

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead and 2 others injured after a crash in Love County.

It happened around 4:00 Sunday morning on I-35 near Marietta.

Troopers said a vehicle was driving southbound when it drifted off the roadway, hit something on the side of the road and rolled.

The driver, 21-year-old Taijanai Burris of Cedar Hill, TX was pronounced dead at the scene.

One passenger, 22-year-old Mason Corrow was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Another passenger, a 3-month-old girl was taken to Mercy Hospital then flown to Children’s Dallas with an head injury.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.