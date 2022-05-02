Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Judge gives House Jan. 6 panel OK to get RNC data

The Republican National Committee is expected to appeal the judge's decision.
The Republican National Committee is expected to appeal the judge's decision.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The House select committee probing the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol was given permission to get email marketing data from the Republican National Committee.

That decision came Sunday night by Judge Timothy Kelly of the D.C. District Court, and it’s a victory for investigators collecting details linked to the movement that allegedly tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Kelly, who was appointed to the court by then-President Donald Trump, rejected the RNC’s claims that the House doesn’t have the proper authorization for that information.

The email data will be blocked for at least a few days so that the RNC can appeal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Eisenhower Parkway near South Fannin Avenue just after 2:00 Sunday morning.
Woman ejected, killed in crash in Denison
One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county
One injured in Grayson County crash
Fatal Love County crash Sunday morning
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes

Latest News

A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing...
Fired officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.
At least 20 horses killed in Kentucky barn fire
A Dallas man was arrested for trafficking cocaine in Love County.
Dallas man arrested in Love Co. for cocaine trafficking
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
Jan. 6 panel wants answers from 3 GOP lawmakers
Zaporizhzhia is often the first stop for civilians evacuated from Mariupol.
Ukrainian city awaits Mariupol refugees