Sanger man gets 34 years in prison after third DWI

SANGER, Texas (KXII) - A Sanger man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for his third DWI conviction.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said 37-year-old John Wesley Hardin was stopped in Tioga on August 25, 2019 for driving erratically on U-S 377.

Officers said when they made the stop they immediately observed open containers and the smell of alcohol inside the vehicle.

Smith said Hardin failed a field sobriety test, and a blood test showed that he was more than three times over the legal limit.

Smith adds Hardin is a habitual DWI offender. Hardin had already been to prison for the charge, and was on parole when he was stopped in Grayson County.

Hardin was sentenced to 34 years in prison for driving while intoxicated 3rd offense or more, and was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for bond jumping and failure to appear.

The sentences will run concurrent and resulted from a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

