Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks performs.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A seismograph at Louisiana State University reportedly recorded a small earthquake at Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Country music star Garth Brooks performed in front of a sold-out, enthusiastic crowd.

When the singer performed crowd favorite, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph on campus recorded a small earthquake, according to LSU.

WAFB reports the audience could be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted about the concert on social media, saying the show was “better than his wildest dreams.”

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Eisenhower Parkway near South Fannin Avenue just after 2:00 Sunday morning.
Woman ejected, killed in crash in Denison
One person was injured after a crash in Grayson county
One injured in Grayson County crash
Fatal Love County crash Sunday morning
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
One flown to hospital after Atoka Co. crash
A Denison musician was arrested for child sex crimes earlier this month.
Denison musician indicted for child sex crimes

Latest News

A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing...
Fired officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.
At least 20 horses killed in Kentucky barn fire
A Dallas man was arrested for trafficking cocaine in Love County.
Dallas man arrested in Love Co. for cocaine trafficking
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
Jan. 6 panel wants answers from 3 GOP lawmakers
Zaporizhzhia is often the first stop for civilians evacuated from Mariupol.
Ukrainian city awaits Mariupol refugees