Sherman home struck by lighting, catches on fire

A Sherman home was nearly burned to the ground due to the severe weather that hit Grayson County.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman home was nearly burned to the ground Sunday, May 1 due to the severe weather that hit Grayson County.

On the 400 hundred block of Lopez Drive, the home was struck by lightning and caught on fire.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal visited the home to survey damage. However, the home is unlivable due to the roof collapsing into the home.

The Creed Canyon apartments off of Canyon Grove Road, were also struck by lightning.

Staff of the complex confirmed that there was no physical damage to the complexes. However, alarms were triggered due to the storms.

