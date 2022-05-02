Texoma Local
Texoma bikers remind drivers to share the road on Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The first day of May marks one of the most important months for Texoma bikers: Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

“We want people to be aware that we’re out there,” said Renee Smith, the secretary of the Texoma Motorcycle Rights Organization. “Please look twice. If you see us coming, or see us, slow down, back off of us.”

According to the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration, traffic crashes killed more than 5,500 motorcyclists in 2020, an 11 percent increase from the previous year.

“Everyone that goes down, whether its motorcycle awareness month in May, or if it’s Christmas in December, whatever, everyone that goes down, it makes us want to publicize that more of the awareness,” said Renee Smith. “We’ve got to have other people watch out for us.”

This month’s recognition comes days after Sherman Police said 26-year-old Christopher Crain of Denison, a motorcyclist, was killed in an accident on Texoma Pkwy.

“Anybody that ever goes down, whether we know them or not, whether they’re 25 or 65, it still hits the same,” said George Guffee, the assistant coordinator of TMRO.

In honor of the month, bikers plan to hang orange bandanas across Texoma Saturday.

“We wanted to get something that was unique, simple to use, that is highly visible and get people asking questions, like, what is that?” said Ken Smith, who created the idea.

He hopes it will serve as a reminder that on every bike and behind every helmet is a life.

“We want everybody to know that we’re out there, and we’ve got families to go home to,” said Guffee. “The calls can wait, the text can wait. Don’t get in such a hurry cause a life can depend on it.”

Because of a motorcycle’s size, the National Highway Transportation and Safety said they often fall into blind spots on other vehicles.

If you do see one, they add to allow extra distance between you and the motorcyclist, beyond just three to four seconds, and to give bikers a full lane to ride in.

