Allen police find 122 lbs of weed during traffic stop

ALLEN, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Allen, Oklahoma this weekend with over a hundred pounds of illegal marijuana.

Allen Police Chief Brett Edens said it started with a traffic stop on Highway 1 Saturday evening around 10:15.

“My assistant chief was running radar and came across a vehicle doing 59 in a 45,“ Edens said.

Edens said the officer pulled Cordell Myers over, and immediately knew there was weed in the car.

“Marijuana has a pretty distinct smell,” Edens said. “With the amount that we found that smell was overbearing.”

The final tally revealed a hundred and twenty two pounds of weed in bags... eight hundred dollars in cash and a loaded gun.

Edens said dispensaries and grows can get licenses to transport that much weed, but Myers didn’t have one, or even a medical card.

“Recreational use of marijauna is not legal,” Edens said. “Medical marijuana is legal, so if you have the right licensing, the right paperwork you’re allowed to have it. Which is perfectly ok, its legal in the state. But if you start transporting it illegally, like this traffic stop produced, that’s when it becomes a problem.”

Edens said Myers also had a tail light out, and his drivers license had been revoked.

“Good stops like that happen because of traffic stops,” Edens said. “Here in Allen we have Highway 1 and Highway 48 that run right through town. And we get a lot of speeders. It’s nice to get a good stop, get a good arrest and a lot of bad drugs off the streets.”

