Atoka trio signs for college sports

Atoka trio sign for college athletics
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - There were three signings in Atoka as the Wampus Cats send more athletes to the college ranks.

Football standout Andre’ Cheadle is headed to to East Central to join the Tigers program.

“Since I was little, I always wanted to play college ball,” Cheadle said. “Now I get a chance to do that and be a part of a different skill level.”

Rylan Cochran signed with Carl Albert State to run cross country.

“It’s a really good campus,” Cochran said. “I have actually toured the campus back in January. It just felt like the perfect fit. I feel like God is leading me down this road and I just want to continue to glorify him.”

Rylee Richardson is headed to Oklahoma Wesleyan to her college ball.

“As soon as I stepped on campus it felt like home,” Richardson said. “It’s a great program. God is doing His work up there, it’s home.”

