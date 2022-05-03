Texoma Local
Ballerina statue cut down in Tulsa, sold for scrap metal

Authorities in Oklahoma say a bronze statue of a famous Native American ballerina was cut from...
Authorities in Oklahoma say a bronze statue of a famous Native American ballerina was cut from its base outside a Tulsa museum and sold for scrap to a recycling company.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a bronze statue of a famous Native American ballerina was cut from its base outside a Tulsa museum and sold for scrap to a recycling company.

Museum officials say the Five Moons statue of Marjorie Tallchief was likely removed Thursday from its plinth outside the Tulsa Historical Society.

The Tulsa World newspaper reports that museum officials received a call Monday from CMC Recycling in southwest Rogers County. That company identified what they believed were pieces of the bronze statue.

Tulsa Historical Society and Museum Director Michelle Place checked out the recovered pieces late Monday morning and verified that they came from the statue.

