Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Caddo prepares for state tournament

Caddo prepares for state softball
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - The Caddo Lady Bruins are getting ready for the state slow-pitch softball tournament.

Caddo won state in the fall in fast-pitch. Now, they will try to add another title. The Lady Bruins are young, but they have a lot of big game experience.

“It definitely motivates us to work harder,” pitcher Logan Busby said. “The feeling was just great and just doing it was awesome. So it definitely motivates us.”

“I think it motivates us a little bit,” outfielder Jordyn Nichols said. “We have been there before, and I think we’re just ready.”

“I think defensively we are one of the better teams there is,” head coach Dustin McKay said. “We are going to have to hit it, obviously. I think if we hit it and our defense plays the way they are capable of playing, I think we will be in good shape.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Eisenhower Parkway near South Fannin Avenue just after 2:00 Sunday morning.
Woman ejected, killed in crash in Denison
Emergency responders searching for missing teen in the Red River.
Emergency responders searching for missing teen swimmer in Red River
A Sanger man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for his third DWI conviction.
Sanger man gets 34 years in prison after third DWI
A Dallas man was arrested for trafficking cocaine in Love County.
Dallas man arrested in Love Co. for cocaine trafficking
Fatal Love County crash Sunday morning

Latest News

Atoka trio sign for college athletics
Atoka trio signs for college sports
Gage out as ECU baseball coach
ECU parts ways with baseball coach
Gage out as ECU baseball coach
Gage out as ECU baseball coach
Atoka trio sign for college athletics
Atoka trio sign for college athletics