Caddo prepares for state tournament

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - The Caddo Lady Bruins are getting ready for the state slow-pitch softball tournament.

Caddo won state in the fall in fast-pitch. Now, they will try to add another title. The Lady Bruins are young, but they have a lot of big game experience.

“It definitely motivates us to work harder,” pitcher Logan Busby said. “The feeling was just great and just doing it was awesome. So it definitely motivates us.”

“I think it motivates us a little bit,” outfielder Jordyn Nichols said. “We have been there before, and I think we’re just ready.”

“I think defensively we are one of the better teams there is,” head coach Dustin McKay said. “We are going to have to hit it, obviously. I think if we hit it and our defense plays the way they are capable of playing, I think we will be in good shape.”

