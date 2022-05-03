ECU parts ways with baseball coach

ADA, Okla. (KXII) – After four seasons, East Central University Head Baseball Coach Lloyd Gage will not return to the helm of the Tigers program.

Gage was the fifth baseball coach at ECU since the 1960′s. Gage joined the Tigers in 2019 and has seen 34 players named to either the All-Great American Conference Academic Team or Division II Athletic Directors Association Academic teams in his first two years.

ECU plans to conduct a nation-wide search for the next head baseball coach.

