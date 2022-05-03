Grand Central Station holds spring fundraising event

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Earlier Monday evening Grand Central Station held their first fundraiser at Old Iron Post to raise money for the organization.

Grand Central Station is a nonprofit organization that serves over 100 hot meals per day for the community.

Monday’s events at Old Iron Post has signature drinks, dunking booth, piñata prizes and raffles drawn.

All money raised goes toward the organization.

If you weren’t able to attend Monday’s event you can still donate online or come out to their next fundraiser in August.

