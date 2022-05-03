Kingston man charged with sexual assault of a child

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Kingston man is behind bars in Grayson County for sexual assault of a child.

Deputies said 30-year-old Benjamen Alan Sharples is accused of having a sexual relationship with a fifteen year old.

Sharples was arrested in Marshall County las week and was transferred to the Grayson County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

