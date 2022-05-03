Man arrested after pointing gun at people while under the influence

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright man was arrested after pointing a firearm at two people, while he was drunk.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 32-year-old Christopher Franklin Adcock had been drinking beers, and was under the influence when he pointed a shot gun at Robert Clark and Julia Clark

Adcock was charged with feloniously pointing a firearm, and with carrying a firearm while under the influence.

If convicted, Adcock faces up to 10 years in prison.

